Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal conceded a goal after just nine seconds and went 2-0 down in the second half and still stayed on track for the English Premier League title. Substitute Reiss Nelson scored the winner with a fierce volley in injury time as Arsenal recovered to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and maintain a five-point lead atop the league. The Gunners had to dig deep for this one after being caught out straight from the kickoff. Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after just nine seconds to stun the Emirates Stadium crowd, many of whom had not even reached their seats yet.
Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli attempts a shot at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung
Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, center, fails to save the ball as Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi scores his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung