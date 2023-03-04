Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal conceded a goal after just nine seconds and went 2-0 down in the second half and still stayed on track for the English Premier League title. Substitute Reiss Nelson scored the winner with a fierce volley in injury time as Arsenal recovered to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and maintain a five-point lead atop the league. The Gunners had to dig deep for this one after being caught out straight from the kickoff. Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after just nine seconds to stun the Emirates Stadium crowd, many of whom had not even reached their seats yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.