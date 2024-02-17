Nelson hits game-winning 3, Peavy scores 26 points in TCU’s 75-72 victory over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Micha Peavy scored a career-high 26 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. hit a fadeaway 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift TCU to a 75-72 win over Kansas State on Saturday. Peavy scored 17 points in the second half for TCU, including 11 in an 20-2 run to take a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining before the Wildcats worked their way back into the tie. Emanuel Miller, TCU’s leading scorer this season, didn’t have a first-half point but finished with 10. Tylor Perry scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats, making all 12 of his free throws.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.