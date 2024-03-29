Nelson Cruz signs 1-day contract to retire with the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz finished with his duties throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Seattle Mariners opened the season against the Boston Red Sox and walked over to a little stand set up behind home plate. Then he signed a ceremonial one-day contract allowing Cruz to retire as a member of the Mariners organization. Cruz announced his retirement following last season. He spent parts of 19 seasons in the majors with eight different organizations. His longest stint was the eight seasons he spent with Texas early in his career. But Cruz had four influential and impactful seasons in Seattle from 2015-18 when he was a three-time All-Star.

