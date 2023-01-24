Nelson Cruz, Padres finalize $1 million, 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $1 million, one-year contract. The sides agreed to the deal on Jan. 11, pending a physical. The right-handed-hitting Cruz will turn 43 on July 1. He is expected to platoon at DH with 37-year-old lefty hitter Matt Carpenter, who signed a one-year deal with the Padres last month. Cruz is a seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner who has 459 home runs in 18 big league seasons. He had 10 homers and 64 RBIs in 124 games with Washington last year.

