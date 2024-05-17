Nelson Cruz hired by MLB as special adviser for baseball operations

NEW YORK (AP) — Former outfielder Nelson Cruz has been hired by Major League Baseball as a special adviser for baseball operations. The seven-time All-Star, who turns 44 on July 1, will focus mainly on Latin American topics that include the Dominican Republic and increasing player relations. Cruz hit .274 with 464 homers, 1,325 RBIs and an .856 OPS over 19 seasons with Milwaukee, Texas, Baltimore, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington and San Diego. He won the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.

