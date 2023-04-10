Nelson Cruz 2nd-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

By GEORGE HENRY The Associated Press
San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz runs to first base after hitting two-run single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 for their third consecutive victory. At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox. Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run shot for the Padres, and Manny Machado finished with three hits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.