Nelly Korda will miss two events in Asia with a neck injury. She also misses out on the Vare Trophy

Nelly Korda is having to miss the next two weeks in Asia with a sore neck. That also will keep the No. 1 player in women’s golf from winning the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average. Korda took off for two months early in the year. Now she has only 56 rounds. The LPGA requires 70 rounds to be eligible for the award. She’d have to play the remaining four events to be eligible. One is in Japan. Another is in Hawaii. Not to worry. Korda and her six wins make her a shoo-in to win player of the year.

