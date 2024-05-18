Nelly Korda seizes 2-shot lead at Mizuho Americas Open, inches closer to 6th win in 7 events

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
Nelly Korda looks after her shot off the 14th tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

Nelly Korda shot 7-under 65 Saturday and will take a two-stroke lead over Hannah Green into the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open in a bid to win for the sixth time in her last seven events on the LPGA Tour. After seeing Rose Zhang snap her tour record-tying five tournament winning streak in the Cognizant Founders Cup last week, the top-ranked Korda has gotten better every round in posting a 13-under 203 total on Liberty National. Green shot a 63 early Saturday, the best round in the two-year history of the tournament.

