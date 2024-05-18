Nelly Korda seizes 2-shot lead at Mizuho Americas Open, inches closer to 6th win in 7 events

Nelly Korda shot 7-under 65 Saturday and will take a two-stroke lead over Hannah Green into the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open in a bid to win for the sixth time in her last seven events on the LPGA Tour. After seeing Rose Zhang snap her tour record-tying five tournament winning streak in the Cognizant Founders Cup last week, the top-ranked Korda has gotten better every round in posting a 13-under 203 total on Liberty National. Green shot a 63 early Saturday, the best round in the two-year history of the tournament.

