Nelly Korda recovers from a 6-shot deficit and cuts Charley Hull’s lead to one in LPGA

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Charley Hull has a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda after both made bogey in the dark on the final hole at The Annika. Hull was six shots ahead of Korda early in the third round. But Korda made a 45-foot putt and a 35-foot putt for birdies on consecutive holes and clawed her way back. Hull hit into the water on the last hole but made a 6-foot putt in near darkness for bogey and a 68. Korda was poised to tie her until she three-putted, missing a 4-footer when she says she struggled to see the cup.

