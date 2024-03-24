Nelly Korda delivers more drama and wins playoff for 10th LPGA Tour title

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Nelly Korda keeps winning and making it more exciting than it needs to be. She won the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship after making bogey on the last two holes to fall into a playoff. Korda responded with a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to beat Ryan O’Toole. The victory returns the 25-year-old Korda to No. 1 in the world. It’s her second LPGA victory this year and the 10th of her career. Two months ago, Korda dropped four shots in three holes, only to finish eagle-birdie to win the Drive On Championship in Florida.

