Nelly Korda clinches LPGA player of the year award

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Nelly Korda has won a big prize without even playing. The American clinched the points-based award as LPGA player of the year on Sunday. The only player who had a chance to catch her was Ayaka Furue of Japan. She would have needed to win the rest of her tournaments and Furue tied for 10th in the Toto Japan Classic. Korda is a six-time winner this year. It’s her first time winning LPGA player of the year. Lilia Vu won the award last year. This is the first time in 30 years Americans have won the award in consecutive years.

