Nelly Korda and the U.S. keep rolling in the Solheim Cup and lead Europe 10-6

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda improved to 3-0 in this year’s Solheim Cup and helped the Americans maintain a four-point advantage over Europe heading into Sunday singles. Korda won her morning alternate-shot match with Allisen Corpuz. They became the first American duo to go 4-0 in the format. Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin have also won three matches apiece. Europe won the last two matches Saturday afternoon to get within 10-6 and prevent a rout. But the Europeans will need their largest-ever final-day comeback to capture the Solheim Cup for a record fourth consecutive time.

