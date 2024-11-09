Nelly Junior Joseph gets 45th career double-double and New Mexico beats No. 22 UCLA 72-64

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Donovan Dent had 17 points and eight assists, Nelly Junior Joseph added 16 points and 12 rebounds for his 45th career double-double, and New Mexico beat No. 22 UCLA 72-64 in the Las Vegas Hoopfest. It was New Mexico’s first win against a ranked team in nonconference play since beating current UCLA coach Mick Cronin while he was at Cincinnati during the 2012-13 season. CJ Noland added 13 points for New Mexico. Junior Joseph was one of three New Mexico players with a double-double in a season-opening victory over Nicholls on Monday. Tyler Bilodeau, a transfer from Oregon State, had 23 points and 15 rebounds for UCLA, which opened its season with an 85-50 win over Rider on Monday.

