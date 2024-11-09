Nelly Junior Joseph gets 45th career double-double and New Mexico beats No. 22 UCLA 72-64

By The Associated Press
New Mexico guard Donovan Dent (2) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against UCLA Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Ian Maule) against the New Mexico[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Donovan Dent had 17 points and eight assists, Nelly Junior Joseph added 16 points and 12 rebounds for his 45th career double-double, and New Mexico beat No. 22 UCLA 72-64 in the Las Vegas Hoopfest. It was New Mexico’s first win against a ranked team in nonconference play since beating current UCLA coach Mick Cronin while he was at Cincinnati during the 2012-13 season. CJ Noland added 13 points for New Mexico. Junior Joseph was one of three New Mexico players with a double-double in a season-opening victory over Nicholls on Monday. Tyler Bilodeau, a transfer from Oregon State, had 23 points and 15 rebounds for UCLA, which opened its season with an 85-50 win over Rider on Monday.

