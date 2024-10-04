Neighbors, AL Central rivals Tigers and Guardians meeting in October’s postseason for first time

CLEVELAND (AP) — Midwest neighbors and mostly friendly division rivals, Detroit and Cleveland have played 2,326 times since their first game on May 3, 1901. Never once have they met in the postseason in 123 years. That changes Saturday. It’s finally happening. Two of three AL Central teams still alive — along with the big-bankroll New York Yankees — in these playoffs, the Tigers and Guardians, both of whom entered 2024 with modest expectations, will meet in Game 1 of the AL Division Series at Progressive Field in a matchup that didn’t seem possible just weeks ago. The Tigers were under .500 when they visited Cleveland in July, but went 31-13 down the stretch to win a wild card and then swept Houston. The Guardians have had a week to rest since clinching the No. 2 seed.

