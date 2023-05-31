Need directions to the All England Club? Roland Garros? Roger Federer can guide you on Waze

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Roger Federer knows a thing or two — or 20 — about making one’s way to a Grand Slam championship. Now the retired tennis star can help you find your way around town. Waze announced Wednesday that Federer’s voice will be available to provide directions for drivers using the navigation app. Federer can be heard in English, French or German. The 41-year-old from Switzerland won 20 major championships during his career, including a men’s-record eight at Wimbledon. Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis last year.

