Necas scores go-ahead goal with 29 seconds left, Hurricanes beat Flyers 6-4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored a go-ahead goal with 29 seconds left and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

It was the seventh straight win for the Hurricanes, who also got goals from Jack Roslovic, Jordan Martinook, Eric Robinson and Jackson Blake. Seth Jarvis added an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Necas typically saves his game-winners for overtime, with nine in his career, but he was able to take care of business in regulation with his team-best seventh goal of the season.

Travis Konecny scored two goals and had two assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia.

Aleksei Kolosov made 28 saves for the Flyers, who trailed 2-1, 3-1 and 4-3 but kept coming back. Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov struggled in net allowing four goals on just 16 shots.

Takeaways

Flyers: Konecny’s first-period goal was Philadelphia’s eighth power-play goal in seven road games this season. They entered the game with the sixth-best power play on the road but near the bottom of the league in total goals (31).

Hurricanes: When the Hurricanes lost a chunk of their forward production to free agency in the offseason, Blake wasn’t on the top of the list of expected contributors. The rookie continues to find ways to help with his fourth goal of the season.

Key moment

Hurricanes left wing William Carrier took a penalty late in the third period to set up Philadelphia for a chance to win the game on the power play. The man advantage was short-lived after Emil Andrae was called for a holding penalty 17 seconds later.

Key stat

The Hurricanes gave up the first goal for the fourth time this season but they’ve won all four of those games.

Up next

The Flyers travel to Tampa Bay on Thursday while the Hurricanes complete a four-game homestand on Thursday with Pittsburgh.

