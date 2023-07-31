Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer wasn’t on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice and his return is uncertain. First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn’t disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with failure to adhere to team standards. Farmer was Nebraska’s second-leading tackler last year. Rhule also announced that wide receiver Josh Fleeks reported to practice significantly overweight. The Baylor transfer will be held out until he makes weight. Backup defensive lineman Brodie Tagoloa probably is out for the season because of injuries sustained in a car accident.

