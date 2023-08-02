Nebraska’s Myles Farmer enters the transfer portal after getting suspended for the start of practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer has entered the transfer portal after coach Matt Rhule suspended him for the start of preseason practice. Farmer was the team’s second-leading tackler last season and had been expected to be the anchor of the Cornhuskers’ secondary. Rhule didn’t disclose the reason for Farmer’s suspension other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards. The previous coaching staff suspended Farmer for the game against Michigan last November after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

