Nebraska’s Johansson, Otabor win NCAA track and field titles

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nebraska shot putter Axelina Johansson and javelin thrower Rhema Otabor each won individual titles at the NCAA outdoor championships. Johansson and Otabor are the first Husker women to win NCAA titles since Dace Ruskule (discus) in 2006. Johansson won the shot put, reaching 63 feet, 3 1/4 inches. All six of Johansson’s throws topped the 62-foot mark and no one else in the field reached 61 feet. Otabor broke her own school record with a throw of 195-2. She’s the second woman in program history to win a javelin national title, joining Denise Thiemard (1983). Nebraska topped the team standings with 25 points after six of the 21 events have been completed. Texas A&M was second with 14 points, followed by Oregon with 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.