Nebraska’s home streak reaches 15, Gary scores 19 in 86-60 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 19 points and Nebraska led for all but 19 seconds en route to an 86-60 win over Fairleigh Dickinson for the Cornhuskers’ 15th-straight win at home. The Cornhuskers had 12 players score and 11 grab a rebound. Terrence Brown had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Knights, who also lost by 26 at No. 16 Creighton on Sunday. Ahmed Barba-Bey had a 3-pointer and the Knights were within 58-49 with 11 minutes to go but Brice Williams had five points to ignite an 11-2 run for a 20-point lead with 5:26 to play. Nebraska had a 43-31 rebounding advantage and 17-8 difference in turnovers. The Huskers were 23 of 28 from the foul line to 7 of 11 for the Knights.

