Nebraska’s first March Madness appearance in 10 years earns Hoiberg a contract extension

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has received a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season and a $750,000 raise to $4.25 million beginning April 1. Hoiberg led the Cornhuskers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. They are a No. 8 seed and play Texas A&M in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday. The Huskers (23-10) have their second-most wins in program history, and their third-place finish in the Big Ten was their best conference finish since they tied for second in the Big Eight in 1993.

