Nebraska women beat No. 25 Illinois 90-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 26 points, Isabelle Bourne had a double-double and Nebraska raced to a 90-57 win over No. 25 Illinois. The Cornhuskers shot 59% (36 of 61), had a 44-24 rebounding advantage and outscored the Illini 46-18 inside to avenge a 72-64 loss in the first meeting that started a four-game losing streak they just snapped. Bourne had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Makira Cook scored 16 points for the Illini (20-8, 10-7)

