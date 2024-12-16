Nebraska will play Cincinnati in 2025 season opener at KC’s Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nebraska will play its 2025 season opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game is set for Aug. 28. Kickoff time for the Thursday game will be announced later. The game originally was scheduled for Nippert Stadium on the Cincinnati campus. A move to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was set before the most recent change to Kansas City. Nebraska and Cincinnati also announced they have changed the date of a previously scheduled matchup in Lincoln. The teams will now meet Sept. 10, 2033, after previously being scheduled to play in 2032.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.