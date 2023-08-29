Nebraska volleyball stadium event could draw 90,000-plus and set women’s world attendance record

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Memorial Stadium is being transitioned for Nebraska Volleyball day, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Machian]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An attendance record of global proportions could be set Wednesday night when the University of Nebraska hosts a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The event will feature an exhibition between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and a regular-season match between Omaha and the fourth-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska athletic department officials have taken aim at the women’s sporting event world attendance record of 91,648. It was set during a Champions League soccer match in Spain in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.