Nebraska, USC both making big changes on offense in effort to turn around disappointing seasons

Southern California hosts Nebraska on Saturday in a critical game for two of college football’s traditional powers. Coming off an open week following their loss at Washington, the Trojans have benched starting quarterback Miller Moss and are turning to UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. The Cornhuskers, who are on a three-game losing streak, made their own big move by replacing offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield with former West Virginia and Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.