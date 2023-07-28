Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager has resigned after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving. Lincoln police records show Wager was stopped Wednesday and cited for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test and having an open container. First-year coach Matt Rhule elevated Josh Martin from special teams analyst to full-time tight ends coach. Martin previously coached tight ends at SMU and Arizona State.

