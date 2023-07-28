Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving

By The Associated Press
FILE - Head football coach Bob Wager, left, and linebacker Morice Blackwell greet each other with elbow taps during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska tight ends coach Wager announced his resignation Friday, July 28, 2023, after being cited on suspicion of drunken driving. First-year head coach Matt Rhule hired Wager after Wager spent 17 seasons as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager has resigned after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving. Lincoln police records show Wager was stopped Wednesday and cited for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test and having an open container. First-year coach Matt Rhule elevated Josh Martin from special teams analyst to full-time tight ends coach. Martin previously coached tight ends at SMU and Arizona State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.