Nebraska thumps Oregon 84-63 for first 5-0 start in 15 seasons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 25 points, Rienk Mast had a double-double and Nebraska beat Oregon State 84-63. Mast scored 15 points and collected 13 rebounds. Reserve Juwan Gary scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Jordan Pope scored 25 points for Oregon State.

