Nebraska strengthens its post-season position sinking struggling Indiana 85-70

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points and reserve Jamarques Lawrence scored 19 making all five of his 3-point attempts and Nebraska beat Indiana 85-70. Mackenzie Mgbako scored 22 points for Indiana. Nebraska built a 5-0 lead and never trailed. The Cornhuskers stretched the lead to 16-8 and seemed on the verge of running away for good in building a 51-31 halftime lead. Williams threw down a dunk nine seconds in to the second half to give Nebraska its largest lead of the game. But Indiana got hot and used the next nine minutes to get within 59-56 when CJ Gunn landed a 3 with 11:27 remaining. Nebraska countered when Lawrence made a 3 and Gary and Josiah Allick each made layups to extend the lead back to double digits and Indiana never threatened again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.