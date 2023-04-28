Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

By The Associated Press
FILE - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Thompson entered the transfer portal Friday, April 28, 2023. He was the starter last season and became the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal. That all but assures Jeff Sims of being the starter when the Cornhuskers open Matt Rhule’s first season as coach. Thompson started 10 of 12 games last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Sims. Sims joined the Huskers in January after leaving Georgia Tech. Thompson was the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week. He joins Logan Smothers and Richard Torres.

