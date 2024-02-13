Nebraska softball sensation Jordy Bahl announces she’ll miss the rest of the season with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jordy Bahl, the softball pitching star who transferred to Nebraska after winning two straight national championships at Oklahoma, will miss the rest of the season after injuring her knee during the Cornhuskers’ opener last week. Bahl announced the season-ending injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee on X and Instagram. She was hurt while delivering a pitch in the third inning against Washington at an event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Feb. 8. She will apply for a medical hardship. The school expects her to have two years of eligibility.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.