Nebraska rides dominating defensive performance to 28-10 win over old rival Colorado

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Colorado's Shilo Sanders (21) upends Nebraska's Dante Dowdell, top left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola passed for 185 yards and a touchdown, Nebraska turned a dominating defensive performance into a big early lead, and the Cornhuskers went on to beat Colorado 28-10 in a game that turned into a slog in the second half. The Huskers sacked Shedeur Sanders five times and pressured him throughout while winning the final meeting of a four-game home-and-home series. The Buffs didn’t record a first down until their fifth possession, netted minus-2 yards in the first quarter and finished with 260. Tommie Hill had a pick-6 for Nebraska and Dante Dowdell ran for two TDs.

