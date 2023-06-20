Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl was homesick from the start at Oklahoma

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
FILE - Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl (98) yells after striking out a Texas batter to end an inning during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Former Oklahoma softball star Jordy Bahl has returned to her home state to play for Nebraska. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP, File)/Tulsa World via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

Even as Jordy Bahl was on her way to becoming national freshman of the year at Oklahoma in 2022, her heart was back home. The Papillion, Nebraska, native got a tattoo with the outline of Nebraska on her right arm during spring break that year. After two standout seasons for the Sooners, she decided to transfer and play for Nebraska. This past season, she had a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. She threw 24 2/3 scoreless innings at this year’s Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player.

