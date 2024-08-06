Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka’s season ends again because of a knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka has suffered a season-ending knee injury for the third time in four years. Prochazka tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Monday during a one-on-one drill. He was in line to be the starting left tackle. Rhule said redshirt freshman Gunnar Gottula has been working at left tackle with the No. 1 offense. Prochazka played in 10 games last season and started the last five at left tackle. He started three games in 2022 before a right knee injury ended his season. In 2021, he tore the ACL in his left knee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.