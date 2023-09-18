Nebraska loses running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson to season-ending injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has lost top running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson to season-ending injuries. Coach Matt Rhule made the announcement Monday. Ervin dislocated his shoulder and Johnson dislocated his hip in the Cornhuskers’ 35-11 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday. Both will require surgery. Ervin started the Huskers’ first two games and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Johnson started against Northern Illinois and has had 12 carries for 65 yards. Anthony Grant will move to the top of the depth chart for Saturday’s home game against Louisiana Tech. Grant ran for more than 900 yards last year but has been limited to a backup role this season.

