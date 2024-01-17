Nebraska hires Steelers assistant Glenn Thomas as its quarterbacks coach, co-offensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Glenn Thomas has been hired as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Nebraska. Coach Matt Rhule also announced offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will coach tight ends. Thomas was on Rhule’s staff at Temple and Baylor and has 15 years of college coaching experience. He has spent eight seasons working on NFL staffs, including three years in Atlanta as quarterback Matt Ryan’s position coach. Before joining the Steelers, Thomas was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

