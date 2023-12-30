Nebraska goes wild in first half, rolls to 91-62 victory over South Carolina State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C. J. Wilcher scored 18 points off the bench, Brice Williams added 16 points, and Nebraska rode a dominant first half to a 91-62 victory over South Carolina State. Nebraska’s first half was one to remember. The Cornhuskers led 50-11 after holding South Carolina State to 11.9% shooting and 1 for 13 from 3-point distance. In contrast, Nebraska shot 55.2% overall, which included 11-for-14 shooting on 2-point tries. The Cornhuskers had 13 assists on 16 made baskets. Josiah Allick finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Nebraska. Eli Rice scored 10 points. Jordan Simpson scored all of his team-high 17 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs outscore Nebraska 51-41 after the break.

