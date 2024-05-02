Nebraska forward Rienk Mast will have knee surgery and miss the 2024-25 basketball season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska forward Rienk Mast will have surgery on his left knee and miss the 2024-25 season. Mast averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds this past season. He said he plans to take a medical redshirt and return in 2025-26. Mast said he played through pain last season. Mast’s six double-doubles were the most by a Nebraska player since 2007-08. He scored at least 10 points in 20 games, including a career-high 34 against Ohio State.

