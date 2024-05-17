Nebraska football stadium renovation is scaled back for now and won’t begin until after 2025 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen has announced the massive renovation of Memorial Stadium has been downsized for the time being, meaning the south end of the stadium won’t be torn down after the 2024 season as originally planned. Former athletic director Trev Alberts in 2022 announced a $450 million project to update the 100-year-old stadium. The first phase would have temporarily removed 25,000 seats for the 2025 season while a new south-end section was built. Dannen’s revised plan would address the east and west sides of the stadium, and work would begin no sooner than after the 2025 season.

