Nebraska defensive coordinator White receives raise of $600,000 in restructured contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s best defensive showing in more than a decade has earned defensive coordinator Tony White a raise of $600,000 for a salary of $1.6 million a year for the final two seasons of his contract. The school says White signed a restructured deal that bumped up his compensation. Nebraska’s defense allowed 303 yards a game this season, its lowest total since 2009. The team finished 14th in overall defense nationally, its first time among the top 25 since 2010. It’s 92.9 yards rushing allowed was its fewest given up since 1999.

