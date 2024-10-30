Nebraska, coming off 2 straight losses, will try again to achieve bowl eligibility when UCLA visits

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

Nebraska will try for a third time to achieve bowl eligibility when it hosts UCLA at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are coming off two straight losses following a 21-17 defeat at Ohio State. Bowl eligibility would be a major accomplishment as second-year coach Matt Rhule attempts to rebuild a program that hasn’t played a postseason game since 2016. UCLA is coming off an open date and will try for a second straight Big Ten road win.

