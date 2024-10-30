Nebraska, coming off 2 straight losses, will try again to achieve bowl eligibility when UCLA visits

Nebraska will try for a third time to achieve bowl eligibility when it hosts UCLA at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are coming off two straight losses following a 21-17 defeat at Ohio State. Bowl eligibility would be a major accomplishment as second-year coach Matt Rhule attempts to rebuild a program that hasn’t played a postseason game since 2016. UCLA is coming off an open date and will try for a second straight Big Ten road win.

