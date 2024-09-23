Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg scheduled to have his pacemaker replaced during medical procedure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska athletic department says men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will undergo a medical procedure Friday to have his pacemaker replaced. The 51-year-old Hoiberg was born with an abnormal aortic valve and had surgeries in 2005 and 2015. His heart condition was discovered during a life insurance physical and brought an end to his NBA playing career. This will be Hoiberg’s second pacemaker replacement. Hoiberg is entering his sixth season at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were 23-11 and made the NCAA Tournament last season. They are 63-94 overall under Hoiberg.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.