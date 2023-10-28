Nebraska beats Purdue 31-14 for first 3-game win streak since 2016

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Heinrich Haarberg threw two touchdown passes, Quinton Newsome ran back a blocked field goal 68 yards for a score, and Nebraska turned in another stout defensive performance in a 31-14 victory over Purdue. The Cornhuskers have won five of six games and are on a three-game win streak for the first time since 2016. Purdue lost its third straight. Nebraska allowed just 195 total yards, including 99 passing. It was Purdue’s fewest total yards in four seasons and fewest through the air since 2014. Purdue converted two of the Huskers’ four lost fumbles into touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.