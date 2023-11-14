Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts’ salary doubles to $1.7 million under new contract

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives an update on Memorial Stadium renovations, Sept. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Alberts has received a new contract that will double his salary and keep him at the school through 2031, university president Ted Carter announced Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Machian]

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has received a new contract that will double his salary and keep him at the school through 2031. University president Ted Carter made the announcement. Alberts’ annual base salary will go from $800,000 to $1.7 million and increase to $2.1 million in 2026. Alberts would be paid a $500,000 retention bonus if he stays through September 2025 with an annual $300,000 retention bonus every following year he stays. He would receive a $3 million bonus if he completes the entire eight-year agreement. Alberts was hired in 2021.

