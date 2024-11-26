Nebraska and Iowa will meet on cold night with hopes of enhancing position in the bowl pecking order

Nebraska (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa (7-4, 5-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa by 5 1/2.

Series record: Nebraska leads 26-17-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Nebraska and Iowa continue their day-after-Thanksgiving tradition of playing for the Heroes Trophy. The Cornhuskers became eligible to play in their first bowl since 2016 with their win over Wisconsin last week. Now their task is to position themselves for the best possible destination. Iowa is going for its ninth straight year with at least eight wins, not counting the shortened 2020 pandemic season.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with fellow quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) after Haarberg scored a touchdown against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson vs. Nebraska run defense. The forecast calls for temperatures to drop into the teens, which probably means lots of work for the Big Ten rushing leader. Last week he had a career-high 35 carries for 164 yards against Maryland. The Cornhuskers have been decent against the run, allowing 126 yards per game against conference opponents.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: QB Dylan Raiola’s confidence is on the rise as he goes into his third game with Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator. Holgorsen has designed a plan that accentuates the freshman’s strengths as a passer. Raiola is in for a challenge this week. He likely will face more pressure than Wisconsin put on him, and he’ll have to handle adverse weather and a hostile crowd.

Iowa: DL Ethan Hurkett was one of the stars of last year’s 13-10 victory in Lincoln, intercepting a pass with 15 seconds left to set up the winning field goal. Last week he had six tackles against Maryland, including a career-high three tackles for loss and two sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa has won eight of nine against Nebraska, with the Huskers’ win coming in Iowa City two years ago. … Johnson’s backup, Kamari Moulton, is coming off his first 100-yard game. He ran for 114 yards on 12 attempts against Maryland. … Iowa LB Jay Higgins has four interceptions, tied for most by an FBS linebacker. … Emmett Johnson’s 113 yards rushing against Wisconsin last week gave the Huskers their first 100-yard rusher in 19 games. … Nebraska PK John Hohl, who missed four of his first five field goals this season, has made eight in a row.

