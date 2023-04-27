Nearly half fail new FIFA test to get player agent license

ZURICH (AP) — Nearly half the candidates failed a new FIFA exam to work as a player agent in soccer. FIFA says 52% of the 3,800 candidates worldwide passed last week’s test. A FIFA agent license will be mandatory to work in transfer and contract negotiations from October. FIFA is being challenged in multiple legal cases across Europe. Agents and lawyers aim to block the new licensing system that would cap fees and regulate an industry that earns hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Long-time agents who were licensed in 2015 can be exempt from the test.

