Nearly a Heisman finalist, Bryson Daily couldn’t find a groove in No. 19 Army’s loss to Navy

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Army’s Bryson Daily was held to a season-low 53 yards rushing and threw a career-high three interceptions in the Black Knights’ 31-13 loss to Navy. The senior quarterback had thrown one interception on the season coming into the day. Daily finished 7 of 16 for 65 yards. It was the third time this season that Daily attempted double-digit passes. The loss cost Army the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy.

