Nearly a Heisman finalist, Bryson Daily couldn’t find a groove in No. 19 Army’s loss to Navy

By BOBBY BANCROFT The Associated Press
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) takes down Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Kucin Jr.]

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Army’s Bryson Daily was held to a season-low 53 yards rushing and threw a career-high three interceptions in the Black Knights’ 31-13 loss to Navy. The senior quarterback had thrown one interception on the season coming into the day. Daily finished 7 of 16 for 65 yards. It was the third time this season that Daily attempted double-digit passes. The loss cost Army the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.