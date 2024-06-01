Nearly 80,000 Real Madrid fans pack Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during Champions League final

MADRID (AP) — Nearly 80,000 Real Madrid fans have packed the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid to watch the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. Large video screens were placed at midfield to broadcast the match being played at Wembley Stadium in London. The Bernabeu’s newly renovated videoboards were also showing the match in the Spanish capital. Fans chanted Madrid’s traditional fight songs and constantly reacted to the images coming from England. Madrid was trying to win a record-extending 15th European Cup title, while Dortmund was going for its second Champions League title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.