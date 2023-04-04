Nearly 400 ex-rugby, soccer players in concussion lawsuit

LONDON (AP) — The number of former players from rugby union, rugby league and soccer who are taking legal action against sports governing bodies on claims they suffered brain injuries during their careers has grown to nearly 400. The London-based Rylands Garth firm says it is formally starting the lawsuit on behalf of 260 rugby union players, 100 rugby league players and 15 soccer players. They say authorities in their sports “were negligent in failing to take reasonable action in order to protect players from permanent injury caused by repetitive concussive and sub-concussive blows.” The latest high-profile player to join the concussion lawsuit is Dafydd James. He is a former rugby winger for Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.