Nearly 12 years after Super Bowl loss, Jim Harbaugh gets another chance to face older brother John

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh thought there would be many more chances to face his older brother after John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47. It ended up taking nearly 12 years for it to happen. As much as Jim Harbaugh would have loved to talk about the matchup between the defenses or quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson Wednesday, more than half of the 26-minute news conference on the relationship between the brothers, especially after the Ravens 34-31 victory in 2013. Jim Harbaugh admitted the loss was tough but also said John is not only his brother, but his best friend, and was happy for his success.

