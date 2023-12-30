Near-perfect Bates leads Missouri’s 92-59 rout of Central Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored a career-high 25 points on a near-perfect shooting day, and Missouri breezed past Central Arkansas 92-59. Bates made 9 of 10 field goals, including all three of his 3-pointers, and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Sean East II had 16 points, Noah Carter 11 points and eight rebounds, Connor Vanover also scored 11, and Aidan Shaw added 10 points for the Tigers. Carl Daughtery Jr. had 23 points for Central Arkansas and Tucker Anderson scored 11 before fouling out. Missouri scored 46 points in each half.

